Kwara State Elders Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the victims of the violent attacks in parts of the Kwara North and Kwara South senatorial districts.

Advertisement

The forum commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the people of Oke-Ode in the Ifelodun local government area over the attack by the non-state actors, which left 12 vigilantes dead.

It also sympathised with the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the unfortunate attacks on the innocent people.

Advertisement

In a statement signed by its chairman, Barr. Kunle Sulyman and secretary, Hon. AbdulMumini Katibi, the forum acknowledged and hailed the measures the governor had taken to ward off criminals from the state.

The forum listed the governor’s strides at warding off criminals from the state, including the recruitment of about 2,700 Forest Guards, support for vigilantes and enrolling them in the State Health Insurance Scheme, consultations with relevant stakeholders and collaboration with the office of the national security adviser.