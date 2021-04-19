By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magaji (retd.) alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor and other Service Chiefs yesterday paid a working visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Major General Magaji and the Service Chiefs arrived from Abuja at about 11am at the Air Force Base, Maiduguri, from where they departed for the Command and Control Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole, where they held closed-door meeting with the Theatre Commander, Major General Faruk Yahaya, and other principal officers of the Command.

Other Services Chiefs in the visit include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Alao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Auwal Gambo, who was represented.

The minister is expected to brief the press after the closed-door meeting before they proceed to Government House, Maiduguri, for a courtesy call on the Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The visit is not unconnected to the recurring Boko Haram terrorists’ invasion of Damasak in Mobbar local government area of Borno, where the terrorists killed 18 civilians and injured 21 others, in addition to the destruction of state and United Nations humanitarian facilities in the agrarian town bordering Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Boko Haram reportedly also attacked a military base in Yobe State on Saturday thus forcing the military to impose restriction on Damaturu-Damboa-Biu highway, the route to the Army Base.

Our correspondent gathered that the terrorists struck when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearance patrol in the axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the terrorists aided by local informants and sympathisers stormed Kumuya community, attacked villagers, the military base and destroyed heavy military equipment.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

The troops that were already on ground, still came out and engaged them.

The insurgents were eventually overpowered by Nigerian troops mobilized to reinforce those initially at the base.

It was further reported that a section of the military base at Kumuya was razed during the attack with unconfirmed number of casualties.