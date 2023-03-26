Eleven people were killed in auto crashes in Lapai and Mokwa local government areas of Niger State yesterday.

Our correspondent gathered that the crash in Mokwa which claimed 8 lives occurred around Chiji Junction on the Kudu-Mokwa highway yesterday evening.

An eyewitness said an Iveco truck with registration number KNC213XA was involved in the crash. 42 people including 35 males, four females and three children were affected, 8 died on the spot while 32 were injured.

Among those killed were two children, five males and a female who were passengers in a vehicle travelling from Rimi in Kastina State to Lagos.

Also at Tungan Mallam along Lapai- Paiko road, two Toyota corolla cars were involved in an accident which claimed three lives.

Confirming the accidents to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Niger State sector commander of the FRSC, Tsukar Tsukwam, said those injured on Mokwa road were rushed to the Bida Federal Medical Centre while those injured in Lapai were rushed to Minna for medical attention.

He said the bodies of those who died were deposited while only one body along Lapai road was claimed by the relation. He said the accidents might have been caused by fatigue and over-speeding.