The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said Nigerian aviation sector has experienced a double growth under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sirika who disclosed this at the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV), re-emphasised that airlines have doubled in Nigerian aviation sector in the last seven years.

According to him, the administration was very concerned on safe and secured flights from departure point to arrival, saying the next minister may not like his roadmap, but the person must priortise safety, security in the sector.

He, however, commended operators with Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for services they have been providing, thereby, assuring them government support.

He said, “With Air Peace, Max Air, Ibom Air, Aero-contractor, Green Africa and others. The testimony is such that during Buhari’s Administration between 2015-2023, the numbers of airlines have doubled in Nigeria. It is first time ever. Infact, there is a global believe by International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO); International Air Transport Association (IATA) and others that aviation doubles every 15 years. That has been long debunked by the Buhari’s government, because within the first 4 years, we have doubled aviation,”

He said COVID-19 contributed to making aviation sector stronger, saying the world have had a very weak aviation infrastructure before now.

“The passenger is worried about air-conditioner, lifts, toilets and the aesthetics. They are very important items, they must work, it is part of passenger facilitation. But if you happen to be a policy maker or the manager of the scarce resources and if you happen to be a core aviator, then your focus will be more on the safety and security and the efficiency of the sector, as against the aesthetics.”

“I am not claiming that we are not paying attention to those, the testimony that we have lots and lots on terminal buildings, especially the big 4 with Enugu coming up, makes a huge statement as to our attention to those things that we think are second grade of our activities.”

Sirika explained that for 15 years, the runway 18 left used to be 19 left has been without airfield lighting and reduced to daylight operation but said it has come alive and functional.

The Minister further announced that The central taxiway which has been finished has began to work adding that only an aviator will understand how it contributed to safe and very efficient operation

In his welcome address, the Chairman organising committee, NIGAV award, Fortune Idu, said year 2022 was a tough year that eroded the gains of the quick recovery from the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Idu said Nigeria’s Aviation sector was not insulated from this disruption as the high cost of energy and unstable exchange rate held the industry hostage.

He, however, noted that the industry recorded remarkable growth that made it one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, very important for us to acknowledge the relentless efforts and contributions of all those who have helped towards this remarkable achievement.”