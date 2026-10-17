The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of the United States to expand aviation education, professional training and workforce development across Africa.

The agreement, signed on October 14, 2026, provides a framework for collaboration in academic programmes, professional development and distance learning, to strengthen the capacity of African aviation professionals to meet international industry standards.

Under the partnership, AAAU students are expected to have the opportunity to take selected courses through Embry-Riddle Worldwide starting in the 2027/2028 academic session and to earn certificates from the American institution alongside their AAAU degrees.

The two universities also agreed to recognise each other’s academic credits, a development expected to provide students with greater flexibility in their studies and improve the international recognition of their qualifications.

Speaking on the partnership, the acting vice-chancellor of AAAU, Dr Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, described the agreement as a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to advance aviation and aerospace education across the continent.

He said the partnership would support the institution’s drive to broaden academic opportunities and strengthen the quality of aviation training available to African students.

Similarly, the chancellor of Embry-Riddle Worldwide, Dr John Watret, expressed the institution’s commitment to supporting aviation and aerospace education programmes that meet high standards of professionalism, quality and safety.

The agreement is also expected to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and the adoption of international best practices in aviation and aerospace education.

The proposed arrangement is intended to explore how students could obtain a Commercial Pilot Licence alongside their university degrees within the stipulated four-year academic period.

Meanwhile, AAAU has also expressed interest in establishing a flying school in partnership with Embry-Riddle as part of the collaboration’s second phase.

During the visit, the AAAU delegation toured Embry-Riddle’s campus, including its flight line and ground and flight training facilities, to gain insight into the institution’s approach to aviation education.