Avoid Gifts From Corrupt Litigants, CJN Warns Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has warned judges in the country against accepting gifts from corrupt people, especially politicians and businessmen so as not to bring shame and disgrace to their families when caught.

The CJN said many high-profile cases would definitely come before judges in the course of discharging their duties accompanied by irresistible gifts, especially when they involve mouth-watering financial and business transactions.

“I am making it clear to you now that you must flee from such disguised danger”, the CJN said while inaugurating six newly appointed judges for the National Industrial Court.

The six new judges are Justices Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma, Mohammad Adamu Hamza, Damachi-Onugba Joyce Agede, Hassan Mohammed Yakubu, Buhari Sami and Sanda Audu Yelwa.

The CJN told judicial officers: “You must, against all odds, conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.

“If you were hitherto 50 percent under public scrutiny, I can confidently tell you now that it has automatically risen to 100 percent by virtue of this appointment,” he told them.