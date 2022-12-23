The Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV) said the sector performance appraisal and 2023 outlook would be presented on the award night.

Speaking to journalists, the chairman of NIGAV, Fortune Idu, stated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon Nnaji Nnolim, would be conferred awards.

He, however, disclosed that the 12th NIGAV award has received over 1400 votes that were conducted through an online survey-based mechanism from the public in various award categories to authenticate the 2022 award process.

He further stated that the award and ministerial gala dinner slated for 20th January, themed: The Coming of a New Era’ has been moved to February 4, 2023.

Idu, argued that the awards have improved airport managers zeal to perform, airlines interest in the customers they serve, saying the 2022 award comes with a twist that allowed industry and general public at large to respond.

”We can boldly say through this process, we have improved airport managers’ zeal to perform. We have also through our advocacy encouraged higher level management autonomy of airports around the country to help improve quality of airport services.

”We visited no fewer than five airports to ascertain their level of preparedness for passengers, their interactions, their facilities and how efficient they are. Now, even airport managers call us to come and see what they are doing. Same for airlines, we send them memos to find out how easy their refund processes are, how they deal with customer complaints and so on and we’ve had some pretty interesting responses.”

He further said the award is meant to motivate recipients to do more and create positive competition in the area of service delivery with the crowing of the King and Queen of the Air which will closely examine the functions of cabin crew on inflight passenger experience attracting a cash reward of N1million.