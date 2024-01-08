Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that axle loads exceeding 100 tonnes on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road amount to economic sabotage.

Zulum said this on Monday during his visit to Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government Area of the state. He expressed worry about the long-term repercussions of violating weight limits on roads in Borno.

“It is disheartening to observe the situation here. Trailers loaded with over 2,000 bags of cement or sugar can be seen, meaning more than 100 tonnes of commodities. This pattern is peculiar to this road and has led to its destruction due to overloading,” stated Zulum.

The governor said that this trend jeopardises public safety and urged strict enforcement of weight regulations to safeguard both infrastructure and human lives.

“As a consequence of overloading, the bridge linking the Nigerian part of the border with other neighbouring countries is on the verge of collapse,” Zulum warned.

To address this pressing issue, Zulum announced plans to collaborate with relevant federal government agencies for an effective resolution.

The governor outlined a comprehensive strategy, including enhanced enforcement of weight restrictions, rigorous implementation of penalties for violators, and the establishment of weigh stations at strategic points along major transportation routes.

Despite the government’s commitment to boosting trans-border trade, Zulum underscored that appropriate measures would be enforced to preserve road infrastructure.

Furthermore, Zulum commended the federal government’s efforts in revitalising federal roads in Borno.

