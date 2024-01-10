The Baba Adinni of Lagos and Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, Shaykh Abdul-Afis Aṣamu Abou, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 101.

His Janazah (burial) is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, January 10, at 2 pm at the Lagos Central Mosque.

Shaykh Abou, before his demise, led the Executive Council of the Lagos Central Mosque in reclaiming the land of the Mosque at Dodan Barracks.

Prominent figures have offered heartfelt condolences, highlighting Sheikh Abou’s remarkable life and influence. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke of his “inspiring legacy,” praising his commitment to the Muslim Ummah and his exemplary moral compass.

He condoled with the deceased’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, and the Lagos State Government over this significant loss.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu celebrated the remarkable legacy of service, duty, and sacrifice left behind by Baba Abou. He acknowledged the extraordinary contributions made by the late Sheikh to the Muslim Ummah, Lagos State, and beyond.

He said: “Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people. He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes. He was a fine example for all of us. He will be sorely missed. We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice.”

President Tinubu prayed for the highest station in Al-Jannah Firdaus for Baba Abou.

Senator Idiat Adebule, representing Lagos West District, echoed these sentiments, calling him a “thoroughbred scholar” whose wisdom went beyond national borders.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abou’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Senator Adebule expressed gratitude for the exemplary life Baba lived. She described Sheikh Abou as a true scholar whose influence extended beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor highlighted that Nigerians would miss Baba’s scholarly views on a wide range of issues and the wisdom he shared in addressing critical matters.

“Nigeria has lost a great icon. He was an embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and good character. Baba was a highly humble person. He related with everyone irrespective of age, tribe or religious affiliations.

“Nigerians will miss him. His death is a great loss to the Muslim community. On behalf of the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, I commiserate with the immediate family of Sheikh Abdul Afis Abou, the Muslim community, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagosians on the loss of a revered scholar.

“May Allah overlook Baba’s shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. I pray to Allah to give the immediate family the strength to bear the loss,” she said.