The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gowon Estate Division in Lagos State has been relieved of duty following allegations of detaining a lawyer who was pursuing justice for a client.

Confirming the removal, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, ordered the immediate removal of the officer from the division.

Hundeyin said that the order came after the completion of investigations into the accusations made against the DPO, as reported in the media on Jan. 4.

The DPO’s removal is pending further review of the case by higher supervisory authorities.

“The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the matter upon receipt of the publication.

“CP Fayoade has equally directed the OC Legal of the Command to initiate steps to reach out to the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos State Branch, to enable a round table discussion.

“The meeting is towards preventing a recurrence of the avoidable incident and enhancing better Police-Lawyers relationship,” he said.

The spokesperson stressed the command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and assured that any officer found culpable would face appropriate sanctions.

LEADERSHIP reports that Olumide Sonupe, a lawyer based in Lagos, was hospitalized after being detained by the police.

Sonupe was seeking his client’s bail at the Moshalashi Police Station in the Alimosho area of the state on Dec. 30, 2023 when he was detained.

NAN