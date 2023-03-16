Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon Umar Mohammed Bago, has held separate closed-door meetings with two former Nigerian leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar at their hilltop homes ahead of Saturday’s election.

Sources said the meetings which came three days to the governorship election were part of the moves to get the blessings of all the stakeholders in the state.

Further findings revealed that Bago’s parley sessions with the two leaders lasted for about an hour before making same visits to other elder statesmen in the state.

It was learnt that the former Nigeria leaders separately gave their blessings but admonished him to toe the path of peaceful governorship election.

On his part, Bago said he was with the two elder statesmen to seek their prayers as he faced the electorate on Saturday, adding that every son must get his elders’ blessing.

Meanwhile, Bago has received the endorsement of the Coalition of Youths in Niger State at a special occasion held at Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, Minna, the state capital yesterday.