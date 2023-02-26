The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has been declared as the winner of the Senatorial election held on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ado-Ekiti.

With the announcement of Bamidele as the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected back to National Assembly since 1999.

Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola, at the State Collation Centre located at the INEC State headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital on Sunday.

He pollled 69,351 votes to defeat his rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 26,181 votes.

Bamidele, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, was at his victory thanksgiving service, which held at Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, where he gave thanks to God for his landslide victory in the election.

Bamidele also appreciated the good people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker and chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum (SSF) also thanked the leadership and entire members of the Church for their continued prayers and support and also sought for more prayers for the tasks and journey ahead.

According to him, “My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of yesterday’s National Assembly and Presidential Election. I also thank God for making me to win the election in a landslide manner.

“I appreciate all our people in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and the Church of God. I am indebted to the Church leadership for their continued prayers and support.

“We also came to seek spiritual blessings and benediction for the tasks ahead of us.”

In his remarks, the Vicar of Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Venerable Oluwasola Olusegun Adekola, pointed it out that the victory of Senator Bamidele in the just-concluded Senatorial election was well-deserved based on his track record of performance in his previous positions of public duty, especially in the 9th Senate where he brought several dividends of democracy to the people of his Senatorial District.

He, therefore, prayed for more grace, God’s protection and wisdom, divine strength and enablement for Senator Bamidele to enable him perform more excellently in his second tenure in the Senate.