Nigeria Air FORCE is set to deploy more men to Niger State to sustain the joint fight against banditry and all forms of terrorism in the state.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar made this known yesterday while paying a visit to Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago

Air Marshal Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force will not relent in its efforts and renewed vigour in bombarding terrorist camps in the state.

Consequently he said additional troops will be deployed to the state to strengthen the fight against terrorists .

He said that the Air Force will continue to work in synergy with other security agencies in its fight to end the insurgency.

The Air Force chief thanked Governor Bago for his support and commitment to synergize with the Nigerian Air Force in tackling insecurity

He commended the governor for his people-oriented policies which he described as initiatives that align with the federal government’s approach to tackling insecurity.

Governor Bago also commended the Nigerian Air Force for its tireless efforts aimed at curtailing the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

He acknowledged the tremendous help the chief of air staff has rendered to Niger State and described his visit to the state as a testament that Niger State is not forsaken.

The governor, who called for continuous surveillance by the air components of the Nigerian Air Force, said the state government will continue to provide all the necessary support to the Air Force to realize its goals.