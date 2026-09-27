Seven passengers have been reportedly kidnapped along the Eruku–Iyemero road in Kwara State.

An unconfirmed source said a newly wedded couple were among the victims.

Local sources said that the victims were returning from a ceremony in Eruku on Saturday’s evening when their vehicle was intercepted by the bandits.

But, the Kwara State commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo said the information at his disposal indicated that three persons were kidnapped along the Eruku road on Saturday.

He said the combined security forces, including the military, police and local vigilantes, have swung into action to secure the release of the victims.

” The information at our disposal indicated that three persons were abducted along Eruku road on Saturday. The exact location of the incident is not cleared yet.

“But, the joint security forces, including the troops, the police and local vigilantes are already combing the bush in that axis to secure the release of the victims. I will provide more information as soon as we get the details of the incident,” the commissioner of police said.

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