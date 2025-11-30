Armed bandits, on Saturday night, abducted a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers in Chacho village, Wurno local government area of Sokoto State, disrupting preparations for a wedding scheduled for the following morning.

The attackers reportedly invaded the community around midnight, firing sporadically before whisking away the victims. Residents said women who had gathered to support the young bride were among those whisked away to an unknown location.

Attempts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufai, were unsuccessful, as he neither answered phone calls nor responded to text messages sent to him.

However, Sokoto State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isah Sadeeq Achida, confirmed that villagers were abducted but said he could not verify whether the bride was among them or provide the exact number of victims.

Sources told our correspondent that the incident occurred just hours after a ransom of ₦4 million and a motorcycle was reportedly paid to secure the release of earlier victims in nearby Rabah town, raising fresh concerns about escalating insecurity across the state.

Chacho, the hometown of the State’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Shehu Alhaji Chacho, has become the latest target in a series of kidnappings affecting several communities. Residents said they have been living in fear following repeated attacks in surrounding areas.

A resident, Salisu Wurno, described the raid as “heartbreaking,” noting that women, children, and the elderly fled into nearby bushes as the gunmen operated freely without resistance.

He added that the bandits have not yet contacted the bride’s family or community leaders with any demands, leaving relatives distressed and unsure of the victims’ fate.

Authorities also were yet to issue an official statement, while residents were pleading for urgent government intervention.