BY ABU NMODU

18 passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) have been kidnapped by bandits around Yakila village in Rafi local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits took over the ever busy Zungeru to Tegina road shooting randomly as they ordered the bus to stop and marched the passengers into the bush.

Eyewitness account revealed that there were 21 occupants in the bus, conveying passengers from Kontagora to Minna but the bandits left a woman and her baby behind and went away with other 18 passengers.

As at the time of filing this report the bandits have not contacted anybody but the families of the abducted passengers were said to have besieged the police for any hint on those abducted.

When the police spokesman for the state command Abiodun Wasiu was contacted he refused to speak on the incident, however the director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga confirmed the incident.

According to the DG he was on his way from Kagara for the revalidation of his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership in company of the chief of staff to the Governor of Niger State, Ibrahim Balarabe and met the scene where the bandits operated few minutes before their arrival.

He said, “The only thing I can tell you now is we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way and went away with other 18 passengers in the bus.”