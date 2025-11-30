Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one person and abducted three others in Yankamaye town, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Ghari and Tsanyawa Federal Constituency, Hon. Sani Bala Tsanyawa, confirmed the incident in a post on his official Facebook page.

He wrote, “Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. We are just receiving reports that bandits have attacked the old town of Yankamaye in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, where they killed one person and abducted three others.”

Advertisement

Reports said the attack occurred around 11 pm on Saturday when most residents had retired to bed.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

“We have received reports of the attack and personnel have been deployed to ensure the rescue of the victims,” SP Kiyawa responded to the enquiry by our correspondent.

Yankamaye is one of the communities located along the border with Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, a region that has continued to record incidents of banditry and kidnappings.

LEADERSHIP reports the latest attack was the second in one week in Tsanyawa LGA. Ten women were kidnapped in the Sundu and Biresawa communities on Tuesday.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.