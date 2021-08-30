Kaduna State government yesterday disclosed that bandits killed two persons in Makoro Iri village, Kajuru local government area.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police operatives have foiled abduction attempts and arrested four suspected kidnappers in Bwari and Kwali districts at the weekend.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government said according to the security report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aruwan said in another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued three travellers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a local government area.

The statement added that the travelers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road as troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits. He said, “Rescuing the trio identified as follows; Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday, Ruth Dauda. The rescued travellers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and also sent condolences to their families.

Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the governor commended the troops for the swift response.

The governor thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining search-and-rescue operations in the area.

A senior police officer in the FCT who confirmed that police operatives foiled the abduction attempts said four victims were also rescued in different operations executed by Bwari and Kwali police divisions.

The police officer who pleaded anonymity said, “Immediately the police received distress calls, our anti-kidnapping teams in the two separate divisions swung into action which led to the rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the culprits.

“While one victim was rescued and a suspect arrested in Bwari, three victims were rescued and three suspects arrested in Kwali by the divisions respectively. The rescued victims are two women and two men.”

The source also said the Nigeria police will not relent in its efforts to flush out and arrest criminals in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the FCT police PRO, ASP Miriam Yusuf could not be reached to react to the story at the time of filing this report.