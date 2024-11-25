Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed seven Vigilantes escorting farm produce in Makogi/Ungwan Elbi in Mariga local government area of Niger state.

It was gathered that the vigilantes had escorted over 50 bags of maise harvested to Wamba, a nearby village, to the Bangi headquarters of the local government area and were ambushed by the bandits.

It was learnt that the Vigilantes engaged in an exchange of fire with the bandits, injuring several of them. Still, the bandits killed seven of the Vigilantes group, popularly called Yan-Sakai.

A villager, Salihu Wamba, told LEADERSHIP that nothing happened to any of the farmers, as they had arrived in the village before the bandits ambushed the Vigilantes on their way back.

Sources hinted that because of the bandits’ activities around the area, the villagers engaged the Yan Sakai

Vigilantes to guide them while harvesting produce from their farms.

When contacted by Police Public Relations officers, PPRO Wasiu Abiodun said those killed were not farmers but the members of the Yan Sakai.

He said, “Vigilante men from Wamba/Yan-Sakai were ambushed within Makogi/Ungwan Elbi by suspected kidnappers, unfortunately causing the loss of life of seven of the members”.

Wasiu added, “Police and military tactical teams were mobilised to the area to forestall recurrence and ensure a peaceful farming harvest season.”