In renewed attacks bandits have killed a pregnant woman and 11 others in Niger and Kaduna States where they also abducted 50 people in Niger

In the Niger incident, the gunmen killed a pregnant woman and six others while in Kaduna, they also killed six vigilante members at Awaro checkpoint in the western part of Birnin-Gwari, in Birnin-Gwari local government area.

The Niger killings and abductions were recorded in communities in Rafi and Wushishi local government areas on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the Bandits on retinue of Motorcycles, over 100 attacked Yakila, Anawanka, Sabon Gari and Kundu axis of the two local government areas on Minna Tegina highway.

A source from the area told LEADERSHIP that no fewer than 50 persons were also abducted by the bandits, who operated in batches and we’re moving around the villages abducting harmless villagers

The source disclosed that in Yakilla, Rafi local government area many people were abducted and killed six persons around the area including a woman with a six-months old pregnancy.

It was further learnt that those abducted were mostly children and women and that they were taken through the cattle path to an adjoining forest.

It was learnt also that a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jet engaged the bandits for several hours but the detail of the success of the operation or otherwise was yet unknown.

The commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident, and that “a joint security force engaged them on Tuesday and is engaging right now, so, I am yet to receive a detailed report”.

He said the government cannot ascertain the number of casualties but assured that the state government is not resting on its oars to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality of any kind.

A member of the vigilantes Usman Babangida in Kaduna said in an interview yesterday, that the bandits attacked the checkpoint on Tuesday around 4pm.

He said, “The incident happened by 4:00pm when the bandits were passing through the Awaro checkpoint and attacked the local vigilantes on sighting them. They killed all the six vigilante members on the spot, until some villagers discovered their bodies and later conveyed them to the town.”

Those killed, he said, were buried in accordance with Muslim rites.

He disclosed that the attack happened at the same time when another clash with the bandits was happening at a nearby community called Bugai,adding that casualty figures in that attack were yet to be ascertained.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State police command spokesperson DSP Muhammad Jalige could not be reached on his mobile phone for reaction.