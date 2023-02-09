Directors of banks, under the auspices of the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) said, it working to free up the bottlenecks that led to the unavailability of Naira notes in the country.

This is even as they empathised with bank customers who had found it hard to make cash withdrawals across the country.

In a statement signed by the group chairman, Mustafa Chike-Obi, BDAN said, it has been in communication with banks and is seeking out ways to bring the situation under control.

“We, the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN), empathise with members of the public at this crucial time. We are mindful of the discomfort and hardship associated with the current currency reform which has introduced the newly designed naira notes and reduction in withdrawal limit.

“It has indeed been a difficult period for Nigerians and BDAN is making it top priority to ensure that this hardship is not only addressed but eliminated. We are in constant communication with all the Banks and are assured that they are all doing whatever is within their control to normalise this difficult situation.

“We enjoin the banking public to maintain peace, rest assured that BDAN is taking all reasonable steps to influence the structure and mechanisms that should free up bottlenecks and open channels that will speed up the resolution of the crisis,” the group pointed out.

BDAN hopes “to count on the public’s patience, understanding and cooperation.”