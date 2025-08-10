Barau FC have announced the signing of three new players for the 2025/26 Nigerian Premier Football League campaign.
The new signings are; goalkeeper Yusuf Muhammed Bala, and midfielders Sunday Anthony, and Abraham Nana Kwame.
Bala, who joins the Kano-based club from Niger Tornadoes put pen to paper on a two-year contract.
Anthony, who was signed from Plateau United put pen to paper on a one-year contract.
Kwame moved to Barau FC from GNN of Niger Republic on a one-year contract.
Ladan Bosso’s side were promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last season.
Barau FC will face nine-time NPFL champions Enyimba in their first game of the season later this month.
