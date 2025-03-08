The La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Osasuna on Saturday night has been called off at the last-minute.

This comes following the death of medical doctor of Barcelona.

The day’s action in Spain’s top-flight was due to be brought to a close in Catalunya’s capital late this evening.

As much came with table-topping Barcelona looking to extend their advantage over the chasing pack, in a home meeting with Osasuna.

The two squads had been close to finalising their warm-ups, with the respective starting XIs having been made official across social media, too.

As alluded to above, though, Barca and Osasuna will not take to the pitch on Saturday.

As confirmed by La SER, amongst others, this comes following the passing of an unnamed individual:

‘A person close to the FC Barcelona locker room has died and the players asked for the suspension of the match.’