The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation has impacted over 300,000 rural communities and small holder farmers in some rural parts in Nigeria to achieve food security and drive economic growth, hence, investing a remarkable N4 billion in community development projects.

For the past 20 years, BATN Foundation’s success is largely driven by partnerships and collaborations established with over 100 key stakeholders, including NGOs, government agencies, private sector organisations, and other industry stakeholders.

These partnerships have enabled the foundation to leverage resources, expertise, and networks, amplifying its impact and reach.

The foundation has made a tangible impact in the lives of rural smallholder farmers, women, and youth, promoting economic growth, and improving livelihoods.

One of the most notable achievements of BATN Foundation is the empowerment of over 300,000 smallholder farmers through capacity-building programmes and inputs support where farmers have gained the knowledge and resources necessary to grow their farms and improve their livelihoods.

With over 300 community projects implemented to date, these projects span various programme themes and value chains, demonstrating the Foundation’s versatility and commitment to addressing diverse community needs.

The impact of these projects is evident in the number of beneficiaries reached as over 1.7 million people have been supported through various interventions and projects to Access safe water, sanitation, and hygiene which is a fundamental human need, and BATN Foundation has made significant strides in this area.

Also, the installation of 105 solar-powered borehole facilities, each with a 20,000-litre capacity, has provided clean water for countless communities. This initiative has not only improved health and well-being but also reduced the burden of water-borne diseases.

Speaking on the impact of the development project, chairman, BATN Foundation, Adebisi Lamikanra said: “As we celebrate two decades of transformative impact, our focus on agriculture, the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, has been explored by supporting smallholder farmers and equipping them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“Let us continue to nurture the seeds of change we’ve sown, and our unwavering commitment to empowering rural Nigeria be the catalyst for a brighter future for generations to come.”

Also speaking, general manager of BATN Foundation, Oludare Odusanya reflects on the organisation’s 20-year journey, distilling its mission into a concise statement: “Over the past two decades, we have been privileged to partner with rural communities in Nigeria, witnessing first-hand the power of knowledge acquisition and economic empowerment. This journey has been incredibly fulfilling, and we take great pride in the positive impact we’ve made thus far.

“As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our vision of becoming a leading catalyst for sustainable agriculture in Nigeria. We are confident that by empowering smallholder farmers, achieving food security, and driving economic growth, we will continue to sow the seeds of change that will benefit generations to come.

In conclusion, BATN Foundation’s twenty-year journey has been marked by significant achievements, impactful projects, and a commitment to empowering rural Nigeria. As it looks to the future, the Foundation remains dedicated to its mission, poised to continue making a positive difference in the lives of millions.