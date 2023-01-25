Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has said no pandemonium was recorded during its presidential campaign Rally in the state.

Reports doing the rounds indicated that there was stampede and confusion at the APC’s Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi forcing President Muhammadu Buhari to leave angrily.

Director, Media and Publicity Bauchi APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Salisu Ahmad said this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Bauchi.

He said President Buhari left the venue of the campaign happily after performing all designated ceremonial duties that he was supposed to do at the event.

“President Muhammadu Buhari smilingly gave APC flag to the party’s Governorship candidate Sadique Baba Abubakar. He also raised his hand that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to yelling crowd of supporters.

“We took the incident of microphone failure that imped the President to speak loudly to the hearing of everybody as a natural electrical failure that could be recorded anywhere in the world. Therefore, to us, it was not a prearranged scenario to mar our campaign.

“Postmortem findings revealed that vehicles over matched the cables, thus causing damage to it.

“it was evident to anybody who attended the event that Buhari left waving hands to the cheering crowds who turn out en mass to show solidarity to the party’s Presidential Candidat, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shetima and Bauchi Governorship candidate, Sadique Baba Abubakar,” he said.

Salisu said the mammoth crowth that turned up for the rally is one that go down in history books as the most populous, adding that it shows the pedigree of acceptance of APC among people of the state who over the years proved to Nigerians that they are true ‘Buharists.’

He called on other political parties in the state ensure peaceful electioneering campaigns and polls in the best interest of citizens.