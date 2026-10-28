A serving member representing Itas/Gadau Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Itas, has defected from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi, who chairs the House committee on petitions, announced his defection during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru on Tuesday.

The lawmaker attributed his decision to political considerations, alleging that the APM had replaced his name as its candidate for the Itas/Gadau Constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

He expressed concern that the party’s decision in Bauchi State was not favourable to the political interests of the constituency.

According to him, the alleged replacement of his name as the party’s candidate informed his decision to leave the APM for the APC.

The lawmaker, however, expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly for the cordial working relationship he had enjoyed with them.

He also thanked the APM for providing him with a political platform to serve, despite his decision to leave the party.

This development further highlights the growing internal divisions within the ruling party in Bauchi State under Governor Bala Mohammed.