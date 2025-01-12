The Bauchi State Government has described as unprofessional, and divisive the comments by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, on Governor Bala Mohammed, over the debate on the Tax Reform Bills, describing the tirade as not only beneath the dignity of someone speaking on behalf of the President, but it also undermines the very principles of democracy and constructive governance.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to Bauchi State governor on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, on Sunday, said that the tone and substance of the Dare’s comments were unprofessional and failed to reflect the high standards expected of a presidential spokesperson.

“Mr. Dare’s remarks, strategically released during a sacred time of reflection during Juma’at prayers and the commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, demonstrate a lack of respect for the gravity of national events. By prioritising political attacks over honouring Nigeria’s fallen heroes, Mr. Dare displayed poor judgement unbecoming of his office. This calculated move is a disservice to the President, who deserves better representation,” the Bauchi State governor’s spokesman stated.

Gidado explained that instead of fostering constructive dialogue, Dare’s statement pitched the President against key stakeholders and democratic voices offering feedback and critique—essential components of participatory governance.

Gidado said, “Governor Bala Mohammed’s remarks were neither irresponsible nor political. They were grounded in patriotism and an earnest desire to ensure that national policies, such as the proposed Tax Reform Bills, are inclusive and reflect the voices of all Nigerians. It is unfortunate that instead of addressing these valid concerns, Mr. Dare resorted to personal attacks and diversionary tactics.”

He added, “Rather than welcoming constructive suggestions from patriotic Nigerians, including Governor Bala Mohammed, the President’s media team has chosen to antagonise and vilify dissenting voices. This combative approach is not only undemocratic but also counterproductive in a nation as diverse and pluralistic as Nigeria.”

The governor’s media adviser, who was responding to comments by the presidential spokesman against the advice offered to President Tinubu over tax reform Bills presented to the National Assembly, wondered why the Presidency, under President Bola Tinubu, regrettably demonstrated increasing intolerance toward feedback and criticism.

“The crux of Mr. Dare’s tirade centres on Governor Bala Mohammed’s critique of the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly. We wish to reiterate that Governor Mohammed’s remarks are not an attack on the President but a legitimate call for greater consultation and inclusivity.

“The claims by the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, that consultations were conducted are, at best, misleading. A thorough review of their engagements reveals that these were mere briefings rather than genuine consultations. The two terms are fundamentally different: while briefings are top-down, unilateral information-sharing sessions, consultations require multidirectional, inclusive dialogue with stakeholders.

“We formally demand that the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee publicly release detailed consultation reports with stakeholder inputs, in line with the Freedom of Information Act. This transparency will allow Nigerians to verify whether the committee genuinely engaged stakeholders or merely used token gatherings to rubber-stamp its proposals,” he stated.

He further explained that Governor Mohammed’s critique of the Tax Reform Bills stemmed from his experience as a former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, a current second-term Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, who, besides understanding the importance of inclusive governance has first-hand experience of the dangers posed by unwholesome or ill-digested macro-economic policies.

“Policies that affect the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians cannot be imposed without broad-based consultation. In a constitutional democracy, the President is obligated to engage stakeholders, build consensus, and consider alternative views. Governor Mohammed’s comments are a reminder of this responsibility, not an attack on the President’s authority,” he noted.

According to the statement, it was correct to say that Governor Mohammed is only a good student of President Tinubu, whose pedigree as a pro-democracy activist and critic launched his political career, catapulting him to the exalted position that he occupies today.

“Not only did President Tinubu stand boldly against anti-democratic military dictatorship, even as Governor of Lagos State, he fought President Olusegun Obasanjo to a standstill in pursuit of his vision of further democratising the local government system in the state. We do not recall that the President’s media team ever descended on him with expletives or unbridled disrespect.

“While Mr. Dare questions Governor Mohammed’s leadership, Bauchi State’s track record under his administration speaks for itself. From transformative infrastructure projects to human capital development, Governor Mohammed has delivered measurable progress that has earned national and international recognition. These achievements contrast sharply with Mr. Dare’s baseless accusations of “irresponsible politics.”

“If it pleases him, Sunday Dare and his fellow jobbers can continue to wallow in the delusory bliss that their distasteful campaign of disinformation is capable of hoodwinking the good people of Bauchi State, or other sub-nationals, into an unquestioning acceptance of a fiscal policy that, despite all the stated good intentions, could place them on the path of irredeemable economic ruin.

“When the electorate of Bauchi State voted resoundingly to return Bala Mohammed to power in 2023, they did so in recognition of his faithful implementation of his ‘My Bauchi Project’ policy document and confident that the next four years would be more fruitful. Sunday Dare is welcome to Bauchi State for an on-the-spot assessment of the transformation that has taken place under the dynamic leadership of Bala Mohammed, achievements that have been acknowledged by top Federal Government functionaries such as former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Shettima and others.”

According to Gidado, the achievements included sustained economic transformation through massive investment in critical infrastructure such as roads, markets, and housing projects, which have significantly boosted commerce and created jobs thereby reducing youth restiveness and insecurity. The governor’s agricultural initiatives, anchored on the provision of subsidised inputs and promotion of modern farming techniques have empowered farmers and increased food production.

“In healthcare, the state has prioritized the rehabilitation of hospitals, construction of primary healthcare centres, and provision of free maternal and child healthcare services. Similarly, significant investments in education infrastructure, teacher training, targeted stakeholder engagement and general recalibration of the education environment are addressing the age-long out-of-school problem while creating the impetus for sustained improvement in performance.

“On Youth and Women Empowerment , through various skills acquisition programs and grants, thousands of youths and women have been empowered to become self-reliant, contributing to the state’s socio-economic growth. These achievements are not only a testament to Governor Mohammed’s visionary leadership but also a reminder of what can be achieved when governance is people focused.”

Gidado also asked the Presidency’s media team to focus on highlighting the President’s accomplishments in critical areas such as security, the economy, infrastructure, and education, rather than engaging in needless squabbles.

The Bauchi State governor warned that enough was enough, “This is not the first time Mr. Dare has launched an unprovoked attack on Governor Bala Mohammed. His role as a media adviser demands professionalism, diplomacy, and an unwavering commitment to uniting Nigerians behind the President’s vision. Instead, Mr. Dare has chosen to sow division and distract from critical national issues.

“We reiterate that Governor Bala Mohammed respects the Office of the President and the responsibilities it entails. However, respect does not preclude critique in a democracy. Moving forward, we urge Mr. Dare to channel his efforts toward promoting the President’s policies and achievements, if any, rather than disparaging those offering constructive feedback. A democracy thrives on dialogue, not intimidation. It is time for the President’s media team to embrace this principle and recognize that dissent is not a threat—it is an opportunity to build a better, stronger Nigeria,” he concluded.