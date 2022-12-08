Bauchi State government has commended the Pilgrims Training Centres for their Hajj enlightenment programmes in the state.

The executive secretary of Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris made the commendation during an interactive session with Ulamas and other coordinators of the Pilgrims Training Centres in the state, held at the Conference Hall of the Board.

He noted that the pilgrims education and enlightenment is a deliberate effort to acquaint the pilgrims on dos and don'ts of the pilgrimage.

The special adviser on pilgrims affairs, Alhaji Adamu Ibn Madaki appreciated Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad for giving priority to the welfare of pilgrims.

Earlier, in his welcome address the director education and enlightenment of the board, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Sani acknowledged that the 58 Hajj Training Centres in Bauchi have been cooperating with the Board in the task of providing services to the pilgrims throughout the hajj operation.