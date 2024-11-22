The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Abdulrashid Abubakar, also known as Abba, who hails from Bakin Kura in Bauchi metropolis for stabbing a motorcycle operator on his head with a dangerous weapon and stealing his motorcycle.

A statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi Police command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said the suspect assaulted a motorcycle operator, stabbing him on the back of his head with a dangerous weapon and subsequently stole his motorcycle in Guru Village on Thursday.

“In response, operatives of the Command led by Commander, RRS Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Tambuwal promptly responded to the distress call and arrested one Abdulrashid Abubakar, aka (Abba) from Bakin Kura in Bauchi metropolis.

“The stolen motorcycle, a red Bajaj, was recovered as an exhibit,” Wakil said.

The PPRO further said the suspect has confessed to participating in the crime alongside an accomplice identified as Adamu, who is now at large when interrogated.

Wakil stated that investigations were ongoing to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspect while disclosing that the victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment and has since been treated and discharged.

The Command commended the residents of Guru Village for promptly reporting the incident and their cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

It also assured the public of the police commitment to ensuring public safety and combating crime in Bauchi State.