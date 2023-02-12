Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri, the father of Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, is dead. Aged 88.

A statement signed by Mr. Jothan Diri, for the Diri Family, said Pa Diri passed away of on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

“With a deep feeling of loss, the Diri Family of Kalama-Owei Wari in Sampou Community in

Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State announces the sudden passage of our patriarch, Lay Reader Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri.

“Pa Abraham Diri departed on Sunday, February 12 at the age of 88 years.

“Pa Diri, a retired Headmaster, a devout Christian and a man of exemplary humility, is father of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

“The Diri family and indeed the entire Sampou community are consoled that our dear brother and father lived a fulfilled life,” he stated.

He added that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.