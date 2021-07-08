A reconciliatory meeting at the instance of the Bayelsa State government involving the Governing Council of the Niger Delta University (NDU), students’ representatives and other stakeholders on Wednesday has restored normalcy to the state-owned university at Amasoma.

LEADERSHIP recall that until Wednesday, students of the university had been protesting against the closure of the institution’s portal for payment of school fees and alleged enforcement of compulsory wearing of school uniform by the university authorities, which led to the shutting down of the institution to avoid break down of law and order.

But rising from the last round of the meetings directed by Governor Douye Diri, which were presided over by the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at the Government House, Yenagoa, it was agreed that the portal for the payment of school fees be reopened.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by his senior special assistant on media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, highlighted other resolutions reached at the meeting to include payment of 70% of school fees at the beginning of every semester.

It also endorsed the prohibition of indecent dressing by students, directing all faculties to enforce their respective dress codes and other regulations as spelt out in the 2015 students’ handbook of the institution.

It added that the remaining 30% is to be paid before the commencement of second semester’s exams, while year one students are required to make full payment of all fees to enable them have their matriculation numbers.

On the issue of suspension of the Student Union Government (SUG), it was resolved that the school authorities should allow the formation of the body at the beginning of the forthcoming new academic year.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Dr. Mathew Seiyefa, commended the state governor, Senator Diri and his deputy, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, for their prompt intervention in the matter, describing them as true fathers.

Seiyefa also thanked the students of NDU for not resorting to violence during the protest, assuring that the school authorities would continue take decisions that will only earn them a better future.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of NDU, Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, described the misunderstanding as unfortunate and urged the students not to allow themselves to be used as a cannon fodder by disgruntled politicians to achieve their selfish ends.

Prof. Edoumiekumo while expressing gratitude to the state government for not only showing concern but taking measures to resolve the conflict, promised to implement the resolutions reached at the reconciliatory meeting in the interest of all.

Responding on behalf of the students, Mr. Proctor Joshua-Ebi also appreciated the state government for its quick intervention which he believed would douse the existing tension between them and the school authorities.

Joshua-Ebi, however, pleaded with the university authorities to produce and publish a memo conveying all the resolutions to convince the student population of their authenticity.