The convener of the Bayelsa Youth Leadership Award (BYLA), Comrade Atti Joshua Moses, has called on political leaders in the state to involve young people in governance and development, not just during election periods.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the award ceremony in Yenagoa, Moses said Bayelsa’s young people have the skills, energy, and creativity to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state if given the opportunity.

“The youths are not only tools for elections. We have a lot to contribute to governance and state-building. Carry us along, and you will see the difference we can make,” he said, stressing that youth inclusion should be a year-round commitment.

This year, 28 young Bayelsans were honoured for their achievements in areas such as agriculture, sports, entertainment, entrepreneurship, governance, leadership, academics, and activism. The award, which began in 2017, is held annually on August 10 to coincide with International Youth Day.

Moses praised the commitment of young people making progress in their fields despite limited resources. He also noted that some non-youth advocates were honoured for their consistent support of youth causes.

He urged young people to be self-reliant and avoid depending solely on government for opportunities. “We should rely on ourselves and channel our grievances in the right way. We have passed the stage of violence and protests. We are now in the stage of advocacy and intellectual expression,” he said.

The convener advised the youths to shun social vices and focus on contributing positively to their communities. He said this was important for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level.

He also called on politicians to go beyond using young people for campaigns. “The youth have a lot to offer if we are involved in decision-making and policy implementation,” he said, adding that Bayelsa’s future depends on harnessing the creativity and resilience of its young population.