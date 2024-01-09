Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that no man or institution can destroy what he called the enduring legacy of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

He made this known on Monday in a post via X when he shared a video of the late TB Joshua, where the latter once said: “What you say about me is an advert to me”, referring to a latest report of abuse, torture and exploitation against the televangelist and preacher, published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy.

“No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC!

“Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and our beloved nation Nigeria. We are and shall always be very proud of you. 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏.”