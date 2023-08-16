BBNaija All Stars: Evicted Uriel Calls On Organisers To Scrap Jury System

Evicted Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has called on the reality TV show organisers to scrap the eviction jury system.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Uriel was evicted from the show last Sunday night after two of the three-member jury voted her out despite not being the least-voted housemate by fans.

In an interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, Uriel said she was aware that she would not win the N120m grand prize but was hoping to stay longer in the BBNaija House.

She said, “I’m not happy about it [my eviction] obviously because I didn’t have the lowest [fans’] votes. I just feel like I was robbed of an opportunity that I shouldn’t have been robbed of.

“I was giving content and amazing highlights. I just felt like my eviction was just too soon. I wanted to stay longer. To be honest with you, I wasn’t quite sure if I would win, and winning wasn’t my objective. I just wanted to be there long enough.

“I think the jury thing left a little bit of sour taste in my mouth. I think they [organisers] should scrap it. And if they definitely scrap it, they better put me back in there.”

LEADERSHIP reports that viewers of the reality TV show were divided over the eviction jury system introduced for the time in the ongoing Season 8 edition when the first housemate (Princess) was evicted penultimate Sunday.