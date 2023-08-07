The Big Brother Naija All-Stars season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with the first eviction of a housemate causing a stir among viewers.

Princess was the first housemate in the ongoing reality TV show to be evicted, sparking a wave of discontent among fans and viewers, who questioned the voting process.

Princess’ eviction came as a surprise to many, as she had secured more votes than fellow housemate Seyi. According to the voting results, Princess had a total of 1.54% of the votes, while Seyi had only 0.89%. Despite this, Princess was the one to leave the house, leading to a flurry of reactions from viewers, who felt the eviction should have been based on votes alone.

The organisers of the All-Stars edition had introduced a new twist, with the introduction of an Eviction Jury, who decides th housemate to leave the House.

The jury unveiled shortly before the first eviction on Sunday had former housemates Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike as members of a three-man jury. The jury was tasked with deciding who among the housemates with the lowest votes would be evicted. The jury unanimously chose Princess, making her the first housemate to be evicted in this season.

The decision has sparked a debate among viewers, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the jury system. Some fans argued that the eviction should be based solely on votes, while others believe the jury should add an interesting twist to the show.

In the midst of the controversy, the housemates have continued to vie for the N120 million grand prize.

The stakes are high, and as the show progresses, viewers can only anticipate more twists and turns. As the BBNaija All Stars season continues, fans eagerly await the unfolding events and the eventual winner of the grand prize.

The BBNaija All Stars season has proven to be a thrilling journey, filled with unexpected twists and turns. As the show continues, viewers can only anticipate what other surprises lie in stock for them.