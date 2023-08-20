BBNaija All-Stars: Saskay, Elozonam, Vee Unveiled As Members Of Eviction Jury

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show unveiled three former housemates in the previous editions as members of Eviction Jury for the third live eviction show this Sunday night.

Former housemates Saskay, Elozonam and Vee are the members of the three-man Jury, who will decide the eviction of at least one of the remaining 18 housemates in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition of the reality TV show.

Penultimate Sunday, Princess was evicted, and last Sunday, it was Uriel.

When the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked one of the members of the Jury, Saskay, on why she chose to be part of the eviction panel given the negative reactions trailing the Jury system adopted by the organisers, the former housemate said there will always be one winner in a game.