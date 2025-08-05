Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Gigi Jasmine has made it clear that she has no intention of rekindling her relationship with the current Head of House (HOH), Victory.

Advertisement

Gigi, who once believed she had a romantic relationship with Victory, revealed to fellow housemate Kuture on Tuesday that she was completely done with him following what she described as public humiliation on national television.

All hell was let loose on Monday when Victory, after winning the HOH challenge, chose housemate Joanna to join him in the HOH lounge instead of his supposed love interest in the house, Gigi.

Shortly after, Victory chose to save Kayikunmi from possible eviction instead of Gigi.

“He humiliated me in front of millions of viewers,” Gigi told Kuture. “There’s no coming back from that.”

Gigi also disclosed that fellow housemate Bright Morgan had warned her never to take Victory back, even if he tried.

According to her, Bright was confident that Victory would eventually attempt to win her over again, something she now insists will never happen.

As the tenth season of the BBNaija reality TV show dubbed 10/10 continues, fans are watching closely to see if Victory will make a move to mend things or if Gigi Jasmine’s declaration of finality truly marks the end of this house romance as they vie for the grand prize of N150 million.