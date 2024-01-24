Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has charged the newly sworn-in judges in the state to be truly the last hope of the common man.

The governor sworn in Mr Martins Akinyemi as a judge in the State High Court, Mrs Bolanle Awoyemi and Mr Adeniyi Lawal as judges in the Customary Court of Appeal.

At the ceremony yesterday, which was conducted at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun described justice as one of the most important moral values in the sphere of law and politics.

In a similar development, Governor Abiodun has sworn-in two new permanent secretaries with a promise to make the state civil service a reference in the comity of civil service in the country.

The two permanent secretaries are Engr. Muritala Adekunle and Engr. Olufisan Osiyale.

Abiodun said justice exists for the purpose of establishing law, order, and truth as it enhances the well-being of individuals through equal access to justice.

“Justice is one of the most important moral values in the spheres of law and politics. It exists for the purpose of establishing law, order, and truth because it enhances the well-being of individuals through equal access, advocating for justice and promoting policies that address systemic barriers,” he said.

Governor Abiodun noted that the new judges have demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity and profound understanding of the intricacies of the judicial system, urging them to see themselves as custodians of a proud and heroic pedigree.

The governor, who reminded the new judges not only to rise above temptations and trials, but be calculative and honest in all ramifications, said that he is confident that the tradition of integrity, diligence, industry and excellence that has been the hallmark of the state judiciary will not only be continued but also enhanced.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony which took place at the Executive Chambers, Governor‘s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, yesterday, Governor Abiodun noted that his administration in the last years, positioned the civil service to be vibrant and result oriented.

He said: „As a very responsive and responsible government, working assiduously with determination, we are therefore positioning the civil and public service to be vibrant and result oriented towards the successful implementation of our Building Our Future Together agenda.

„By our vow principles of governance that solely predicate on inclusive leadership, we consider the civil service as a prime partnership of great value and significance. Therefore, we should continue to hold you in the highest esteem and treat you with the utmost respect and respect that you deserve.“

Abiodun emphasised that the swearing-in of the two permanent secretaries who were chosen on merit and tract record was a deliberate policy step taken by his administration towards transforming and strengthening the civil service for optimum performance.

Commending the permanent secretaries for standing firm and remaining resolute in the face of daunting challenges while serving the state, Governor Abiodun opined that their resilience has passed off, calling on them to be prudent, proactive, accountable and meticulous as accounting officers in their respective ministries.

Speaking in an interview, the head of service, Mr Kolawole Fagbohun, congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries, imploring them to work harder in order to justify their new positions.

In their remarks, the new permanent secretaries thanked the governor for the elevation and promised to join hands with their colleagues in taking the state to the next level.