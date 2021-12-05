Nigerian cosmetics company, Beautiful Body has opened a branch office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in view of its globalization plans. The company which opened for business last year has carved a blossoming niche for itself in the cosmetics space in Nigeria and is looking to have tentacles all over the world, starting with UAE.

According to the company’s CFO/Brand and Marketing Director, Babatunde Oyebode, their vision is to supply the whole world with their products.

“Our vision at Beautiful Body is to be able to supply all over the world and we are starting from the UAE, our next journey would be in Europe. You may ask why UAE, the answer is, UAE has over 25 million visitors yearly with 25% of those who end up coming back to live and work in the country. In addition to the 85% foreigners who make up the population of UAE, 35% are blacks from all over the world.

“Our mission is to serve 35% of Dubai’s black population with supply of our range of skincare products. The more we go international the more we would look into producing skincare products for white skin, that goal is in the works , by God’s grace. We are now in the UAE, we are ready to stay,” Oyebode narrated.

In the same vein, he gave a summary of what the company is all about, highlighting the core areas of operation.

“Beautiful Body Nigeria produces a range of products that helps to maintain good and healthy skin. Our products restore the skin to its good state, enhancing it to reach its potential. We have products for different skin types, be it caramel, ebony, light skin and extremely light skin. Our mission at Beautiful body is to become an essential, off-the-shelf product for every home, all over the world, especially for the black race. We started late 2020 and we have made so much impact to the point that, when you want to mention top 10 leading skincare brands from Nigeria , Beautiful Body Nigeria is in the Top 5,” Oyebode asserted.

Beautiful Body NG announced Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, Christiana Kayode popularly known as Berbiedoll as their latest brand ambassador recently in Lagos.

Beautiful and Body NG was founded in May 2020 from a mother company, Beautiful Body UK which has been in existence for years.