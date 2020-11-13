Agriculture has gone beyond farming; it is now a business that accommodates many players because of the need for food, raw materials for industrial growth and jobs for the growing population of our youths.

Nigerian government is planning to create millions of jobs in through her economic diversification , particularly in the agricultural sector.

All thank to the Minister of Agriculture who has been in agrobusiness for over a decade.

He at least, views agriculture in a different way as he’s involvement in the sector is not just limited to farming to feed the populace but as a business that needs to be transformed into a mega one to generate income, foreign exchange and employment, as well as bring about adequate food security.

Agricproduts Broker

Agricproducts’ broker is one of the opportunities that is now available in Agribusiness. Though it has been in extent, afew people really have a clear idea about who these brokers are , why the work is prestigious than it is.

In reality, most of these agricproducts brokers are earning from their Investments.

Let’s shed some light on the mysterious profession of an agricproducts broker and the essence of his work. An agricproducts broker can be both a physical and a legal person. He plays the role of intermediary between seller and the buyers of agric produce in local and international market.

A broker – is an experienced exchange player and a professional financier who may not have the money to pay for products. Agricproducts broker on the other hand receives income in the form of a commission fee which is measured in percentage from the amount of transaction.

The main goal of an agrciproducts broker is to help valuable customers (buyers) find the right product, and to reliable suppliers (farmers) to market their products in certain markets both locally and internationally to facilitate distribution by bringing buyers and sellers together. They often have close relations with particular growers/processors/manufacturers and contract to sell on their behalf in return for a commission.

The activities of agricproducts broker have reduced waste in the agricultural sector because of their relationship with farmers and farm products sellers; the communication gap has been bridged.

Agricproducts Broker Clients

Food processing industries

Exporters

Distributors

Food retail establishments

Requirments

To make be an effective agricproduct broker you are required to register a company name with CAC as a limited liability company or business name which make a you a cooperate entity and as well stand you out from others.

A website if possible as you will be dealing with international market for you to make it big. All over the world, agric products are in hot demand.

A traceable contact address

You have to also register with Export promotion council etc.

Contact farmers in your area and speak to them about selling their produce. Attend local farmers’ markets in order to make contacts. Ask farmers for lists of products they grow, and schedules for the availability of different varieties.

Products To Broker

Fish (dry or fresh), chicken, goat, cow , palm oil, beans, grandnut, skin, ginger, garlic, maize, millet, ugu, crayfish, ogbono, egwusi, peper, and many more.

Financing

You can start with as little as N50,000 or N5,000,000.

As a broker, you may not really have the financial capacity to buy products and sell to prospective buyer, all you need to do is to create a good relationship with farmers and they will entrust their products to you. Those people that sell fresh fish or chicken in the market or along the road are typical example of agricproducts brokers but they are not formal yet. They make good money from the business, most often they don’t pay farmers for farm produce they supply them, as they sell the money agreed on will be remitted. You can make as much as #150,000.00 to #250,000.00 or in a month depending or your contact and marketing.

Finally, in today’s agricultural products marketing brokers are kings because they have what the buyers and sellers don’t have which is information. Start your own agricproduct broking business today by arming yourself with the needed information on Nigeria agric products season, locations and so on. Once this is done, search for both local and international prospective buyers.

Agrobusiness with Agbaji Chinedu