Thursday, August 10, 2023
Benfica Beat Porto 2-0 To Win Portuguese Super Cup

by Leadership News...
3 seconds ago
in Sports
Benfica FC, on Wednesday night, defeated bitter rivals, Porto FC, 2-0 to claim the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time.

Reigning league champions, Benfica came out on top courtesy of a 61st minute strike from Argentine international, Angel Di Maria, and Croatian import, Petar Musa, seven minutes later.

Porto ended the game with 10 men after a red card was handed Pepe, while it also had a late goal from Galeno ruled out.

Porto defender, Pepe, was sent off with a red card in the 90th minute.

Porto is the most successful team of the Portuguese Super Cup, which was founded in 1979, with 23 titles in its kitty.

