Tottenham Hotspur are keen on acquiring the services of the 22-year-old Benfica defensive sensation Morato.

According to Record via Sport Witness, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on having Morato in their ranks. The 22-year-old defender has been on their radar for a while, and they are looking to make a move for the player in the upcoming transfer window. The player has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

Morato came up the ranks at Sao Paulo before making a move to Benfica in the summer of 2019. He started off in their B team and was promoted to the first team in the summer of 2021. The 22-year-old has since gone from strength to strength and currently, he is one of the mainstays of the team.

The Brazil youth international has been in sensational form over the past 12 months, and he is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keen on signing him. He has been on their radar for a while now, and they looking to push for his signatures in the winter.

Spurs lack defensive depth, and their new boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on addressing the issue in the upcoming window. The North London club have prepared a list of five potential candidates, and the 22-year-old is a part of that list.

Tottenham recently scouted him during the Lisbon derby, where he played as a left-back. Morato’s versatility is one of the reasons, Spurs are desperate to have him in their ranks. But, it won’t be easy to acquire his services as Benfica have no intentions of selling him.

He is well protected thanks to a €100 million release clause in his contract. Fulham and Nottingham Forest tried signing him in the summer. But, their bids of €25 million and €30 million respectively were rejected by the Portuguese club.

Even the player tried convincing the Eagles to accept an offer for his services. But, even that did not work. With Benfica keen on retaining his services, Spurs will have to put forward an exceptional offer to land him at the club in the winter.