Benue Assembly Member Makes List Of Commissioner-nominees

Newly-inaugurated Benue State House of Assembly member representing Guma state constituency, Dr Yarmar Ortese has emerged as one of the commissioner-nominees.

LEADERSHIP gathered that three more names were added to the 14 nominees earlier sent to the Assembly on July 27, 2023, for screening and confirmation.

The speaker, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, disclosed this when he read a letter titled: “Submission of three additional commissioner-nominees and screening” from Governor Alia during plenary yesterday.

However, the speaker did not reveal the names of the nominees which generated controversy from the opposition parties.

The submission of the additional names has increased the nominees to 17.