BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the State Head of Service to immediately commenced implementation of the interim agreement his administration reached with labour leaders on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on grade levels one to six.

The Governor who met with the labour union leaders yesterday appreciated them for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to implementation of the agreement.

He assured Benue workers that the present administration will continue to give priority to their welfare while addressing other challenges of development.