Billion Naira Dry Ports Lay Waste In Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina

*Promised jobs fail to materialise Uncompleted rail, customs template hamper operations * Kano-Maradi rail line contractor evacuates $200m construction equipment from Lagos port

by Ejike Ejike, Yusuf Babalola, Achor Abimaje, Godwin Enna and Aza Msue
19 seconds ago
in Cover Stories, News
Dry Ports
Years after the approval and commencement of the Dry Inland Ports across the country, most of them are yet to operate optimally.

The ports, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings reveal, lay waste in states and communities where billions of naira has been expended to provide facilities that are meant to aid exports.

Investigations show that in many of these communities, the youth who were promised thousands of jobs still have their hopes high that these jobs will materialise.

State governments in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Plateau and Oyo made thousands of hectres of land available to the federal government but poor planning and a lack of coordination between the ministry of transport,