Billion Naira Dry Ports Lay Waste In Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina

Years after the approval and commencement of the Dry Inland Ports across the country, most of them are yet to operate optimally.

The ports, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings reveal, lay waste in states and communities where billions of naira has been expended to provide facilities that are meant to aid exports.

Investigations show that in many of these communities, the youth who were promised thousands of jobs still have their hopes high that these jobs will materialise.

State governments in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Plateau and Oyo made thousands of hectres of land available to the federal government but poor planning and a lack of coordination between the ministry of transport,