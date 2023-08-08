Bloggers, Others Convene 3-Day Summit To Tackle Fake News, Misinformation

All bloggers, Vloggers and Content Creators across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have convened a -three day Summit designed to address the nagging issues of fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

A statement on Tuesday in Abuja issued by Dele Anifowoshe, Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the Summit, explained that the former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon(Retd), foremost Nigeria’s playwright and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Senate President, Senate Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, among other dignitaries, are expected to grace the Summit in Abuja.

Anifowoshe noted that the first ever National Bloggers and Vloggers Summit, is slated for Wednesday 11th – Friday 13th of October, 2023, with the theme: “Nigeria’s Consciousness Towards Good Reportage, Constructive Criticism and National Development: The Role of Bloggers.”

He expressed concern and worry that many bloggers have refused to draw the line between correct information, misinformation and disinformation.

According to him, “A blogger is someone who writes regularly for an online journal or website. Bloggers write, edit, post, and promote content on their web pages or websites.

“They generate and pitch ideas, compose and edit posts, market posts to readers, and conduct research. These posts may sometimes fall short of ethics of good journalism.