Nigerian music star, BNXN has unveiled the official video for his hit single Gwagwalada. The song features Kizz Daniel and rising star Seyi Vibez.

The track, which lasts for three minutes and thirty-one seconds, is a feel-good record exploring the good Abuja lifestyle, and enjoyment vibes. The video is directed by Perliks Definition.

“I enter from Abuja go Gwagwalada/Wn ni mo taka sufe si, awn ta/I no fit force am if e don pass my power/ I roll up my shawarma/I dey for Gwagwalada,” the lyrics reads.

The video currently trends number 1 on YouTube, Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria’s number one single and Turntable Charts’ top song, holding the spot for two weeks in a row. The song is BNXN’s third number one entry on the charts, after his features on Ladipoe’s Feeling and Pheelz’s Finesse records.