The corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has bowed out of service after spending 34 years in service and serving two term as corps marshal.

Oyeyemi, who was one of the seven founding members of the Corps, said: “it has been eight years of amazing successes, challenges and above all, significant experiences.

“I have had an amazing team, outstanding individuals who shared in the bigger vision for our esteemed organization.”

Consequently, Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, has been named the new Acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC.

This followed the retirement of Corps Marshal Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi, was on Monday, in Abuja, pulled out of the service after a successful two terms which saw a lot of improvements at the road management agency.

DCM Biu, will function in acting capacity as the most Senior Deputy Corps Marshal of the agency until the appointment of a new Corps Marshal by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Acting Corps Marshal was the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.