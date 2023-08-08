Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted seven rice farmers in Zabarmari community of Jere local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists according to the legal adviser, Zabarmari Rice Farmers Association, Hassan Mohammed, abducted the seven rice farmers on Sunday while they were cultivating their farmland .

He said the terrorists are demanding N600,000 ransome on each captive, adding that the insurgents as well on Monday night attacked the community with the aim of further abduction, but did not succeed as the people fled to different directions scampering for safety.

Mohammed lamented that with the high cost of living presently bedeviling citizens, there is no way they can raise the ransome the terrorists are demanding, hence he appealed to the security agencies and government to come to their aid.

“The terrorists came on Sunday and abducted seven of our farmers. They are demanding N600,000 ransome on each of the captives and we don’t have such money now considering the high cost of living presently taking a toll on people. We are appealing to government and security agencies to come to our aid and rescue the victims. We as well need more security presence in our community for protection of farmers in their farms,” he said.

When contacted, the public relations officer, Borno State Police Command, ASP Sani Kamilu Shatambaya, said information about the abduction of the rice farmers is yet to reach the command, adding that he would make inquiry to ascertain the true state of things in the Zabarmari community.

LEADERSHIP reports that about two years ago, precisely in July, the Boko Haram terrorists invaded the Zabarmari, a rice farming community and massacred over 60 rice farmers in their farmlands. They were given mass burial by the state government.