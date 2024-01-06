The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Yobe State, Bishop Yohanna Audu, has confirmed the tragic killing of a pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (CoCiN) and five other individuals in an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The incident occurred in the Kwari Area, Asheikri Ward of Gaidam Local Government Area.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, the state capital, Bishop Audu described the attacks on the CoCiN church and the killing of the pastor and other members as heinous, anti-religious, and utterly unconscionable.

He added that the insurgents invaded the pastor’s residence, killing him and others before setting the church ablaze.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, confirmed the attack and provided details of the casualties and damage.

He said, “Yobe SEMA received a distress call from Gaidam LGA emergency responders and concerned community members of an attack by suspected NSAGs on the 4th of January 2024 at exactly 12:30am at Kwari Area, Asheikri Ward in Geidam Local Government.”

He added SEMA team were mobilized to the scene and, according to their assessment, six individuals, including five men and one woman, were killed, and seven houses were burned down.

The tragic incident also included the loss of a vigilante officer killed by an unexploded ordnance (UXO) and the burning down of a CoCiN church. Also, three military personnel were injured by the UXO detonation.

The attack on Gaidam, located approximately 180 kilometers from the state capital Damaturu, adds to a series of past attacks in the area. The latest incident comes just days after suspected terrorists attacked communities in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area, killing one soldier and abducting several individuals